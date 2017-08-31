SIMCOE -

The toxic gas situation in Silver Hill could get worse before it gets better.

On Thursday, county official opened lines of communication with an additional 16 households on North Walsingham Road 10 in anticipation of a natural gas capping operation this week.

The households in question are within 800 metres of two old gas wells that are producing unusually high readings of hydrogen sulphide gas.

In a news release, Norfolk County says hydrogen sulphide concentrations in the neighbourhood could rise as a result of the capping operation. The goal is to plug the well and cap the well and hope this reduces hydrogen sulphide readings to acceptable levels.

“Public safety is our top priority,” Mayor Charlie Luke said in the release. “Please follow the warnings from your emergency officials. Stay away from the area.”

Hydrogen sulphide gas is a byproduct of natural gas production. Hydrogen sulphide gas is toxic, corrosive, combustible and smells like rotten eggs.

On Aug. 18, several homes on North Walsingham Road 10 were evacuated due to hydrogen sulphide readings exceeding the recommended safety limit. The number of evacuated households has since risen to six.

An 800-metre section of North Walsingham Road 10 has been barricaded and is off-limits to vehicular traffic. Barricades have also been posted at the entrance to the concession road at Forestry Farm Road and the North Walsingham East Quarter Line. These barricades restrict vehicles to local traffic only.

The capping operation about to begin involves an abandoned gas well on the property of Ian and Kim Grant. The Grants recently brought the problem to the attention of the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit after fumes began to discolour metal objects on their property.

