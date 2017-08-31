SIMCOE -

Toyotetsu Canada marked its 10th anniversary last week looking forward to a future of continued job creation in Simcoe.

The plant on Park Road already employs more than 700 people. An expansion next year will make way for a 1,000-ton stamping machine, a 3,000-ton stamping machine, and the need for more than 100 new employees.

Much of this success is due to the dedicated workforce Toyotetsu gained when it chose Simcoe over several other locations in 2006.

But a lot is also due to the ongoing popularity of Toyota’s RAV4 sports-utility vehicle.

Toyota plants in North America that manufacture the RAV4 can’t keep up with demand. The automaker has been importing RAV4’s from Japan while it prepares to ramp up production in Cambridge. That will come on line in 2019.

“The next 10 years are super-promising,” Andy Elkin, an administrator at the Simcoe plant, said this week. “Toyota is investing in RAV4 production. That promises to be very strong. They currently can’t keep up. They’re bringing in stock from Japan.”

All of this is good news for the three shifts that work in Simcoe. The Simcoe plant makes body parts for the RAV4. It also makes parts for the Toyota Corolla and Lexus. In a typical day, the Simcoe plant will prepare and ship 125,000 parts.

Toyota executives from North America and around the world gathered in Simcoe Aug. 25 to celebrate 10 years of success.

Toyotetsu hired local caterer Gator BBQ, which provided free meals to all three shifts. An event for Toyotetsu families was held in the afternoon. This included games and face-painting and a magic show by Port Dover illusionist Lucas Wilson and his assistant Kelly DeFilla.

The event was a home-coming of sorts for Masahiro Nomura, a director with Toyoda Iron Works in Turkey and the first president of the Simcoe plant.

“I visited Canada for the first time in July, 2005, to look for a site for Toyotetsu,” Nomura said at a VIP gathering.

“We had four locations to choose from and we chose Simcoe. One of the major reasons for that was that the (Norfolk) mayor at the time – Rita Kalmbach – told me that young people leave Simcoe once they graduate from high school because there are few local businesses.

“That left an impression on me and we ultimately decided to build here. That decision was definitely not a mistake. This impressive 10th anniversary event that you are attending is proof of that.”

There were many high-powered Toyota executives in Simcoe but a highlight for Elkin were the Day One employees. They had pride-of-place at the celebration.

Toyotetsu hired 130 people locally in 2007. Of these, about 30 remain on the job.

“Those are the special ones in my mind – the 10-year employees,” Elkin said, adding “We want to be a valuable part of the community. We want to be cherished.

“We think we provide terrific jobs. They’re not Google jobs where you get to sit on a beanbag chair all day eating bananas. But you come here and you work hard and you’ll earn fair pay with great benefits.”

In a statement marking the plant’s 10th anniversary, general manager Edward Bilopavlovic thanked Norfolk for welcoming Toyotetsu to the county.

“Our team members are repeatedly singled out by visiting executives as having a strong work ethic, extraordinary engagement in our production process and a genuine, friendly attitude. Our team members are absolutely the key to our success.”

