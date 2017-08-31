SIMCOE -

The past two days have been a roller coaster of emotions for a dozen vulnerable residents of an old motel in Simcoe.

Wednesday, the residents were notified that they had till Sept. 15 to vacate.

The residents involved are low-income. Some work part-time at minimum-wage jobs. Others are clients of Ontario Works or are on disability.

Most have lived in humble rooms at the former Ferndale Motel at 495 Queensway West for a number years. Residents interviewed Thursday morning said they couldn’t sleep the night before after learning they had little better than two weeks to find alternative lodgings.

The residents don’t question the owner’s right to secure vacant possession. Instead, they were concerned by the short notice, something that was adjusted in their favour late Thursday afternoon.

Jennifer Moore has lived at the former motel for 13 years. She lives modestly on monthly support payments from the local Ontario Works program. Moore’s all-in rent is $420 a month.

“I live on $800 a month,” Moore said. “Where am I supposed to go? How am I supposed to come up with first and last month’s rent? What am I supposed to do? Pitch a tent?”

The initial notice was served by Simcoe lawyer Anne Marie Stewart. Thursday afternoon, Stewart served revised notices to Dec. 31 to residents who’ve been deemed long-term.

The Reformer spoke briefly to Stewart about the situation Thursday morning. Stewart did not wish to speak on the record without her client’s input or consent.

However, Stewart did say this was not a landlord-tenant situation because the property is technically a motel. As such, occupancy is governed by the provisions of the Innkeepers Act, a different piece of legislation.

Because of the property’s history as a motel, it is difficult to define the status of the people who have lived there long-term. Elgin Avenue Public School crossing guard Marcia Wraight has been a “guest” at the motel for 23 years. Along the way, she has paid her rent monthly.

Wraight started packing Wednesday when she received the short notice. Everything she owned was loaded into a van when she was told Thursday she could stay till the end of the year.

Wraight had already made arrangements to move in with her 86-year-old mother across town. She opted to move on.

“If they had given us fair warning, it would’ve been nice,” Wraight said as she packed. “But they said we want you out so I’m out. It causes a lot of hard feelings.”

Wraight said the small suite she occupied suited her lifestyle. She says she’s a busy person who needs a place to sleep, clean up and that’s about it.

Documents obtained from the Norfolk land registry office say the motel belongs to Arvane Farms of Hamilton. The documents say Arvane obtained the property from Edgil Pools in 2015 for $700,000.

Arvane Farms is represented by Simcoe lawyer Edward Kiernan. In an interview Thursday, Kiernan said Arvane plans to demolish the old building, which has been the subject of a number of complaints to the Norfolk building department and the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.

Kiernan says the cost of repairing the building exceeds the property’s potential value. Kiernan added Arvane Farms has no immediate plans for the property beyond the demolition.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com