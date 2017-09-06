Classic Championship Wrestling returns to the Delhi Fall Fest Friday, Sept. 8.

"It's going to be at 6:30 in Memorial Park again," said CCW owner Jay McDonald. "Same spot as we were last year. I think it's a fantastic location. It's on Church Street and it's underneath the trees, just a neat spot for us to do the show."

Lights will enhance this year's 90-minute show with bleachers set up on four sides.

"Those will fill up quick, I suggest everybody bring their lawn chairs or whatever like they usually do."

Classic Championship Wrestling, with the exception of two years, has been a mainstay in Delhi for almost 10 years, including the last three Fall Fests.

"Always well received," said McDonald. "It seems like the Fall Fest is always kind of evolving and changing, but I think they've got their core now, downtown with the BIA running it. And I think Memorial Park will be our home, it's a great location."

This year's CCW show features a six-match card, standard for fairs and festivals.

The main event will see Delhi's own, The Freak Show, with Evilyn at his side, facing Cody Deaner.

"It's like Freak's annual once-a-year show, and Evilyn's annual once-a-year show. That's what it's been the last couple of years, but this year Freak Show also wrestled in Belmont with the Million Dollar Man, he will be at Petrolia Fair (Saturday), then a Halloween show at the Gibraltar Market in London - he's the best Skeletor.

"That match is just going to be entertainment gold. I don't believe we've ever done this match, and we've been wrestling now since 2004. So it's going to be one to watch, that's for sure. It's just be gold."

Big Bad Bruce Rutter, with his custom mini chopper, will also be in action.

"It's little guy versus big guy. I've had him taking on big guys and he is performing fantastically. He has wowed everyone all summer long. He's got that biker gimmick, he's got The Stunner as his finisher. He's been a treat to have onboard and he's having fun."

The opening match will have two big men - Rob Rage and The British Brawler - go at it. The ladies championship features Aria going up against KC Spinelli. Other familiar faces include Reck, Killer Al Coulter, Mr. Atlantis, and others people have known - love or hate - over the years.

"The main thing is making sure the kids who are watching are having a great time," said McDonald.

CCW has four fairs/festivals lined up this weekend including Delhi Fall Fest. They are also wrestling in Petrolia and Picton Saturday and Mildmay Sunday. And three more the following weekend in Brampton, Parkhill and Wyoming.

"It's good to be busy, right?" McDonald laughed. "It shows that we have a good product and a good reputation that goes around the fair and festival scene. It shows we are able to put on a good quality show for kids and families in that setting. I think we do a bang-on job of that. We understand it's not for hardcore wrestling fans, it's just fun, cheers and boos, and a good time."