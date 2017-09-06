Police blotter: Window damaged with sledge-hammer

Police were contacted by a concerned citizen reporting a mischief on Robinson Street in Simcoe Monday.

A man was seen with a sledge hammer breaking a glass window on business located on the street. No entry was gained and the man was last seen heading southbound towards Norfolk Street North. The suspect is described as being in his late 20s, wearing a baseball cap and a short sleeve blue shirt.

Attempted theft of Gator

Suspects were unsuccessful stealing a John Deere Gator from a residence on Bluewater Avenue in Charlotteville. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Break and enter at Backus

Thieves attended the gatehouse at Backus Heritage Conservation Area in the early hours of Friday. Once inside, thieves removed a safe that contained a quantity of Canadian currency. Norfolk County OPP is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact police 1-888-310-1122.

Theft of electronics

A PlayStation 4 and a laptop were removed from a residence on Queen Street North, Simcoe. The incident took place Friday.

Theft of lawnmover

A push lawnmower was taken from a home on Norfolk County Road 21, North Walsingham on Monday in the early afternoon hours.

Plasma cutter stolen

A plasma cutter worth an estimated $4,000 was stolen from a Norfolk Street South in Simcoe. The incident took place between May and August.

Rock breaks window

A rock was thrown through the doorway leading into the The Aud at the Norfolk County Fairgrounds. A citizen reported the incident on Monday at 12:12 p.m. A man then left the area and was last seen heading northbound towards South Drive. The suspect is described as having short brown hair, and wearing a black hooded sweater with camouflage sleeves and dark pants.

Break and enter at Sportchek

A quantity of merchandise was removed from Sportchek on Queensway East. A suspect was caught on video surveillance early Monday. He was wearing a purple coloured hooded sweater, and black jogging pants with a red bandana covering his face.

Spray paint on business

Police were contacted by a citizen reporting a mischief on Main Street in Delhi. Between Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, someone went to the business and spraypainted the exterior wall of the building. OPP want to remind all residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact the police. If anyone is found committing acts of mischief, appropriate charges will be laid.

Vehicle vandalized

Two men went to a Wellington Street home in Waterford where one of them used a sharp instrument to damage the paint on a vehicle that was parked on the roadway. Police were notified of the incident on Friday.

Irrigation pipe damaged

Riders on all-terrain vehicles went to a property on Walsingham Townline Road, South Walsingham, running over irrigation piping causing extensive damage. The incident was reported Monday. The damage is estimated at about $2,000.

Woman charged

Norfolk OPP are investigating an incident at Walmart in Simcoe involving a 58-year-old woman. On Friday morning, the woman stole merchandise from the store. She is charged with theft under $5,000.