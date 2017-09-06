A teenager is charged with stealing from donation bins in Tillsonburg.

Police responded to a theft in progress behind a business, where a witness reported seeing a male going through the donation bins before riding away on a bike at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oxford OPP said.

Police arrested a cyclist a short distance away and retrieved clothing and other small items, OPP said.

A 16-year-old Tillsonburg male, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with theft under $5,000.