SIMCOE -

Simcoe resident Rick Bonnacorso says he feels lucky to be alive.

A support worker through the Norfolk Association for Community Living (NACL), Bonnacorso was standing in line at Tim Hortons on Water Street just before 7 a.m. on July 10 when a man walked in and began demanding service and using expletives. When the employees refused, the man began throwing napkin holders over the counter.

Having dealt with such situations throughout his career, Bonnacorso said he introduced himself to the man and asked if he could escort him outside to cool down.

That’s when things took a turn for the worse.

“He turned to me and punched me in the face,” Bonnacorso recalled in an interview this week.

“He pulled my shirt over my head, he tried to hit me six or eight more times.”

He said that he received training through NACL in a system called non-violent crisis intervention that teaches you to back up, deflect and turn away from an attack.

“I used all these principles to get the guy off me long enough that I could back away from him.”

Meantime, Hortons employees quickly notified Norfolk OPP.

“As soon as the guy started to react they were watching,” said Marie Ireland, a manager at the Water Street location. “The baker in the back was on the phone right away.

“They’re very aware of what’s going on and they knew he was escalating and they knew how to react to it.”

The scuffle continued into the bathroom where Bonnacorso found himself on the floor fighting for his life.

“He was literally on my neck choking me out from behind,” Bonnacorso said. “The guy was screaming, ‘I’m going to kill you’.”

“My eyes were rolling into the back of my head. You could hear the police on the other side of the door saying, ‘We have to get this door open’. You could hear the Tim Hortons staff.”

Bonnacorso managed to turn around the situation.

“I looked back at the guy and said, ‘Listen dude, I don’t want to die on the floor at Tim Hortons.

“I don’t know if he came to a realization, the drugs quit or his adrenalin quit but he just kind of let go and the police were then successful in opening the door and they provided first aid to me and the gentleman.”

The 54-year-old man was charged with assault and causing a disturbance.

Bonnacorso said he wants to tell his story to applaud the employees at Tim Hortons, Norfolk OPP and paramedics. And he said he wants to draw attention to the importance of self-defence training.

“You think they give you training for work but what they’re actually doing is giving you training for life,” he said.

“It’s a really positive thing to get.”

Ireland said employees at the Water Street Tims do deal with their share of incidents.

And she thanked Bonnacorso for trying to help.

“It’s nice to actually see guests that will stand up for us,” she said. “We deal with nice people and not so nice people, that’s part of our job.”

Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk applauded Bonnacorso for trying to defuse the situation but asked residents to call police rather than step into dangerous situations.

“Regardless of any type of training you do have, things can turn in a split second,” Sanchuk said.

“In this case here, we have a victim that’s very lucky to not have sustained life-threatening injuries. We want to take this opportunity to thank that person for coming to the aid of the employees at Tim Hortons and thank the Tim Hortons employees for contacting the police.”

jrobinson@postmedia.com