SIMCOE -

Former Norfolk MPP Norm Jamison has lost a lot of weight and remains in a weakened state.

However, there are indications a revolutionary new treatment for liver cancer is working.

His wife, Sharon, reported Friday that Jamison, 67, is sleeping a lot and hasn’t had much of an appetite since receiving a treatment involving radioactive glass beads on Aug. 2.

However, he hopes to remain well enough for a liver transplant in the new year if the innovative therapy succeeds.

“Hopefully, I’ll get that guy back that I used to have,” Sharon Jamison said.

“But for now he’s kind of faded into the background. At least he’s still with us. The doctors thought he was ready to die two weeks ago, so he’s a bit of a miracle.”

Jamison indeed has spent time on the edge. Doctors tending to him several weeks ago told the family to prepare for the worst.

However, this was around the time the family received test results suggesting the Yterrium 90 (Y90) therapy was killing Jamison’s tumour.

Sharon Jamison sat at her husband’s bedside and told him there was cause for optimism.

Daughter Eileen has provided incentive by moving her wedding to Nov. 11 from 2018. Jamison wants to walk his daughter down the aisle. To do so, he will have to improve over the next two months.

Conventional therapies for liver cancer have a success rate of about 20 per cent. Y90 therapy, which involves injecting radioactive glass beads into the tumour, has posted a success rate of 40 per cent.

The Jamison family was shocked this summer to discover that the $19,000 treatment is not covered under Ontario’s health insurance program. A four-day GoFundMe campaign produced the money needed to have the therapy administered in London.

To date, a petition calling on the provincial government to fund the treatment has attracted 3,400 signatures.

Now it’s just a matter of wait-and-see. It takes the beads six months to discharge their energy.

If successful, Jamison’s 11-centimetre tumour will shrink to two centimetres by the new year and he will be strong enough for a transplant.

Jamison is a retired employee of Stelco in Nanticoke. He was elected MPP in Norfolk in 1990 and served in the government of Premier Bob Rae until 1995.

He is now home with his family in Port Rowan.

