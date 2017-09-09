Brent Urban’s ascendancy in four years as an NFL player can’t be plotted on a straight line.

More like a check-mark. Sliding downward for a full year-and-a-half, then a sharp turn left, and rocketing steadily, steeply upward ever since.

The towering defensive end from the west-Toronto suburb of Mississauga makes his first pro start for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Cincinnati.

After three standout pre-season performances last month against mostly first-teamers, Urban appears to be the breakout Canadian NFL player in 2017. As it is, he’s perhaps the least-known starter on Baltimore’s defence, one of the league’s stingiest.

In 75 pre-season plays from his interior line position in the Ravens’ base 3-4 formation, the 6-foot-7, 300-pounder forced two fumbles and registered one sack, three tackles-for-loss and seven tackles.

Those are the kinds of numbers Urban’s positional idol — three-time NFL defensive MVP J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans — puts up.

For the 26-year-old Urban, does it feel as though his play has risen to a new level in 2017?

“For sure. This is the best I’ve felt mentally and physically,” Urban said in a phone interview from Ravens headquarters in suburban Owings Mills, Md. “I’m expecting to get better every day.

“Compared to my play from last year at this time, or even the end of last year, I believe I’m a different player. The feedback I’m getting is, ‘You look like a player who’s getting better.’ I feel as though I still have a lot of untapped potential. Being out, really, those first two years, I have a lot of potential still there.”

Before getting into Urban’s initial, injury-plagued 2014-15 seasons with the Ravens, let’s back up, pre-checkmark.

Like his idol Watt, Urban’s first-love sport growing up was hockey. And, like the now 6-foot-5, 295-pound Watt in his youth in Wisconsin, Urban in Mississauga was a mammoth forward playing travel rep. His Mississauga Ice Dogs triple-A bantam and pee-wee teams included future NHLers Ryan Ellis of the Nashville Predators and Casey Cizikas of the New York Islanders.

But by Grade 11 in high school, like Watt, Urban found he was outgrowing hockey. Tried football and loved it.

While starring at Mississauga’s Lorne Park Secondary School, Urban earned an athletic scholarship as a defensive linemen to the University of Virginia. By his junior and senior years at UV, 2012-13, NFL scouts were checking him out.

The Ravens selected Urban in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft, and that’s when his run of bad fortune began.

Urban promptly blew out an ACL and didn’t play a down as a rookie. A biceps tear the following summer forced Urban to miss much of training camp plus Baltimore’s first 10 games of 2015.

The moment of his sharp career upturn came at the end of his first game as a pro, in Cleveland on Monday night, Nov. 30, 2015.

With the score tied 27-27 and the host Browns attempting a game-winning 51-yard field goal, with millions watching on TV across North America, Urban knifed between Browns linemen and legally blocked the kick. Ravens teammate Will Hill scooped up the loose ball and returned it 64 yards for the winning touchdown after time ran out, for a crazy 33-27 Baltimore victory.

Last season, Urban stayed healthy, playing in all 16 games as a backup in the Ravens’ D-line rotation. He notched two sacks and gradually began to see what he could become as an NFLer, especially late in the season. Head coach John Harbaugh rattled his cage a bit during a Dec. 4 game against Miami.

“I got into the backfield and kind of missed a tackle. It should have been a TFL (tackle-for-loss),” Urban said. “Coach comes up to me and says, ‘Look how big you are. You should be making those kinds of plays.’ You know, giving me a different perspective.

“You don’t necessarily look at yourself as one of the biggest guys out there all the time. And coming off those injuries, your sense of self is maybe downplayed, I guess, because you might not have full confidence. So I guess that kind of helped me realize what I have going for myself, and really boosted my confidence in the situation. I think I went out there later in the game and ended up having a TFL.”

Urban said he spent most of this year’s off-season working out at Ravens headquarters. This is a contract year for him, the most important season for an NFLer from a money standpoint. Specifically, it’s just months before his four-year rookie contract expires in March.

The second contract is where the real money is. Is it hard for Urban not to think about that?

Actually, no, he said.

“If you just focus on getting better every day, you’ll play well and then get an opportunity somewhere. The rest will take care of itself.”

A catalyst in allowing the late-blooming Urban to bloom at all is having the same head coach, same defensive coordinator (Dean Pees) and same overall scheme through his four years in Baltimore. Not many fourth-year NFL players can say that. See the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers …

“It’s great,” Urban said. “I go into every training camp knowing all the plays already, kind of. I’m able to look specifically at each movement in more detail now, every time I go over it and over it and over it. So continuity really helps. You really get a better sense of what the defensive coordinator is doing, and you get a better rapport with the players around you in the same system.

“An extra year is going to help you around great coaching. You should be in an upward trajectory as long as you’re in your early years, which is where I consider I am. I should keep getting better.”

Check.

Charlottesville 'was horrible,' says former resident Urban

Brent Urban lived for five years in Charlottesville, Va., up to 2014, while on football scholarship at the University of Virginia.

Yes, he watched on TV that awful Saturday in August as escalating violence between armed white-supremacist demonstrators and baiting protesters blemished one of America’s oldest university towns. Casualty count: Three dead, 19 injured.

“Oh, it was horrible. It was a terrible thing,” Urban said. “Your heart just goes out to all those victims. It’s hard to make sense of it, really. It’s one of those things where you have had your time and your experience there, and you’ve never associated that with any acts of violence or hatred or anything like that. It was just a terrible thing to see.

“Obviously, change needs to happen. Hopefully some positives can happen because of it, and help the country come together and really stamp out those issues.”

What made it all the more difficult for Urban to comprehend was when he continually recognized places in Charlottesville he knew well.

“For sure. Every scene on TV showed places I was familiar with. It was almost not real, seeing places you have fond memories of and terrible things happening there. Definitely had those moments. Not good.

“I have a lot of friends there still. It definitely hits close to home. We’ve talked about how awful it was.”

Urban and Canadian teammate Bo Lokombo go way back

This summer Brent Urban lost one Canadian teammate, but gained another.

Guard John Urschel, his teammate on the Baltimore Ravens since both were drafted together in 2014, retired just two days into training camp, over long-term concerns about concussions. Urschel was born in Winnipeg and raised for a time in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., before moving stateside.

But former CFL linebacker Boseko (Bo) Lokombo of Abbostford, B.C., made the Ravens’ practice squad.

“It’s funny. We were the two top Canadians coming out of high school in 2009, like, by Rivals.com or whatever,” Urban said. “We had Facebook-messaged each other, wishing each other well, like all the way back in 2009. He was going to (the University of) Oregon, I was going to Virginia. I’ve kind of kept up with his progress. My Virginia team played his Oregon team one year, and I said, ‘What’s up?’ to him or whatever, after the game.

“I’m hoping he takes advantage of this opportunity.”

Urban a jersey-wearing Leafs fan in Caps country

From a hockey standpoint, Brent Urban lives and works in Washington Capitals country. Or at least a short drive’s north in Greater Baltimore.

Has Urban — himself a rep hockey player from Mississauga, Ont., as a kid — become a Caps fan now? Not on your life.

You can take a boy out of the Toronto area, but the Toronto Maple Leafs fan stays in him.

“Oh, no question. No question,” Urban said. “I definitely miss the game a little bit from time to time. But I keep up with my Leafs on TV during the season. The game is still close to my heart.

“I even made it down there for one of the Leafs’ playoff games down in D.C. in the spring. I had my Leafs jersey on and everything. So, yeah, still a big Leafs fan.”

