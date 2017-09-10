Artist makes his work a family affair

I am a huge fan of all things handmade and that’s why I admire the work of Wilsonville native Colin Logan.

Logan grew up just outside of Waterford and has not strayed far from his roots. When he married Wendy, he stayed close to home and built a house, about 15 or so years ago, on his 24-acre property next door to the farm where he grew up. He had no desire to leave Norfolk County.

At 19, he started working in a factory. Over the years, he also began growing ginseng. Logan always liked the farming life and knew that factory work was not for him. So, he gave up that job to concentrate on creating his works of art.

Logan spent a lot of time working alongside his father, repairing and making equipment for the farm. He felt at home welding. “It’s what I like to do to -- design and create.”

His welding soon led him to produce pieces of art made from items close at hand and often found in nature. “People … liked them and bought them.” says Logan.

In 2006, he attended his first show, the annual Art in the Park event in Parry Sound. Not only did he sell out, he also received an award for best booth. Not bad for a first time.

In 2012, he retired from farming and now spends his time on his craft. Logan attends shows and events across Ontario from Windsor to Sudbury to Ottawa. He has won about a half-dozen awards.

Depending on its complexity, a piece can take from a few hours to a few days to go from vision to finished work. His pieces, which cost from $65 to about $500, can only be purchased at one of the many shows he does. He will do custom work if his schedule permits.

Logan’s passion is shared by and with his wife, who applies most of the clear coat paint on pieces, and daughters Mackenzie, 16, and 12-year-old Casey. Logan’s first dragonfly was created by Mackenzie for a school project. He helped with its design and Mackenzie did the welding. The girls accompany Logan to his shows.

“It’s good for them to interact with creative people. They also learn a bit about business and sales,” he said.

“I like them to be a part of what I do but I also want them to follow their own dreams”.

Logan still has a few shows left this season. His next one is next month on Thanksgiving weekend at Vineland’s Artfest at Twenty Valley Public School. From there he plans to head to Ottawa for the Signatures Show, Nov. 15-19, and then to Toronto for the One of a Kind Show at the Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place, from Nov. 23 to Dec. 7.

You can check out some of his past pieces on his Facebook page. You can also email him at the stoneforge@hotmail.com.

Our Town is an Expositor feature that presents news and views from communities in our area. Brenda Dredge is a freelance writer who lives in Waterford. E-mail her at brenda.dredge@sympatico.ca.

