Man rescued in Waterford

WATERFORD -

Simcoe firefighters helped in a water rescue on Shadow Lake in Waterford Saturday after an older man ended up in the pond.

Norfolk fire prevention officer Scott Pipe said the man had been either in a kayak or on a paddle board when he was tipped into the water just after 11 a.m.

“The positive thing is he was wearing a life jacket so he was able to stay above water,” said Pipe.

Water rescue was dispatched to the ponds and firefighters were able to grab the man and get him to shore.

“He was fine and in good spirits,” said Pipe.

“It’s why all those around water are strongly encouraged to wear a life jacket. That’s what helped this man.”