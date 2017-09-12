SIMCOE -

The Grand Erie District School Board has decided it’s not going to dance around the major renovation that’s planned for Elgin Avenue Public School in Simcoe.

Instead, the board will load up staff and students at Elgin and transfer them to Lynndale Heights Public School for the 2018-19 academic year.

Elgin students will be housed in 10 portables at Lynndale, while contractors conduct an $8.5-million renovation of the home campus.

Word of the plan is contained in a letter to Norfolk County from Brenda Blancher, Grand Erie’s director of education.

“With the scope of work being very extensive, staff and students will not be able to use any portion of the school for the term of the project work,” Blancher says in a letter to the county dated Aug. 18.

The overhaul at Elgin Avenue is expected to take 14 months. It will begin next June and is scheduled for completion in August 2019 in time for the 2019-20 academic year.

The school board has contacted the county because the Lynndale Heights playground promises to be crowded once the school is doubled up with Elgin.

In her letter, Blancher states that the board wants permission to use Lynndale Park, immediately north of the school, as a playground extension for the year in question.

The renovations will bring Elgin Avenue up to contemporary standards. The school has many features dating to the 1950s and 1960s.

The school board is undertaking the work because of surplus pupil places in Simcoe. Once classes resume at Elgin, West Lynn Public School will be closed and its 300 students transferred to the renovated school.

The redevelopment of Elgin includes the addition of four new classrooms, three rooms for day care, an elevator, a new gymnasium and electrical and mechanical upgrades. The school also will be made fully accessible to the handicapped. When finished, the school will have room for 536 students.

Blancher’s letter is on the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting of Norfolk council.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held in the council chamber at Governor Simcoe Square beginning at 3 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

