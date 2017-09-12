Change text size for the story

Thousands of farmers, agricultural workers and vendors will descend on the Friendly City Tuesday at the kick-off of Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show.

Opening ceremonies take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 on the 24th anniversary of the popular agricultural show that drew 40,000 people last year.

The massive show features 750 exhibitors and will showcase the latest in everything farm and agricultural related.

Events include sheep and beef handling demonstrations, seed and crop protection, tillage demonstrations, agricultural equipment test drives, farm management and financial advice for farmers, as well as a local farmers market.

--- --- ---

IF YOU GO



When: Sept. 12, 13 and 14, 8:30 to 5 p.m.

Admission: $20 for adults and $10 for youth (ages 13 to 17) free for children under 13

Where: Canada’s Outdoor Park on Oxford Road 17 in Woodstock

More info: Visit www.outdoorfarmshow.com

-with files from Bruce Chessel

hrivers@postmedia.com