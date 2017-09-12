Woodstock-based Execulink Telecom has extended its premium Link TV service to more communities.

Execulink customers in London, Brantford, Cambridge, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Mississauga, Toronto, Waterloo and Woodstock now have access to the TV service.

Execulink president Ian Stevens said Link TV offers flexibility, including watching live television on your TV, tablet and smartphone.

Customer can also personalize their own channel packages, including theme and single-channel picks. The basic package starts $14 a month.

The service also has cloud-based DVR that allows the viewer to control live-action feeds, restart programs and recall programs that have aired for up 24 hours.

Execulink Telecom has grown from a small local telephone company founded in 1904 in Burgessville in Oxford County. It now provides 50,000 customers with internet, phone and TV service.

