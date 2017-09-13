Drowning victim identified

The body pulled from Long Point Bay this week has been identified as that of a 53-year-old Norfolk County man.

Peter John Jessop apparently went kayaking this weekend when he fell from his craft and was unable to get back in. A boater found Jessop’s body near Pottahawk Point Monday afternoon.

“We’re looking for an orange kayak,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said Wednesday. “It looks like he wasn’t wearing any life-saving equipment at all.”

Jessop’s death is not being treated as suspicious. Police suspect Jessop had been in the water for three or four days. He was not the subject of a missing person’s report to authorities at the time he was located.

Sanchuk says Jessop’s death is a reminder of the importance of life-jackets and other safety equipment when on the water.

“Once you are in the water, it’s too late to put it on,” Sanchuk said. “I like to think that Mr. Jessop would still be alive had he been wearing a life jacket.”

Jessop has been seen on the lake on occasion in an orange kayak. If anyone finds a craft matching this description on Long Point Bay, they are asked to bring it to the attention of the Norfolk OPP. The local detachment can be reached by calling 1-888-310-1122.

