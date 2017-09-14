Police blotter: Vandalism at fairground

Norfolk OPP are on the lookout for a vandal after a building at the Norfolk fairgrounds in Simcoe was spray-painted sometime over the Labour Day holiday weekend.

Break-in attempt caught on video

A would-be thief was caught on video attempting to break a lock off a door to shed at the Esso service station in Port Rowan in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Also early Tuesday in Port Rowan, someone unsuccessfully tried to break into a locked trailer at a home on Ellis Street in Port Rowan.

And, at about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, Norfolk OPP got a report of a break-in at a shed at the base of the Port Rowan water tower. Nothing was stolen but damage was pegged at $100.

Police were called back to the Esso service station in Port Rowan at about 6 p.m. Wednesday after someone stole oil stored in a shed.

Anyone with information related to these or other crimes is encouraged to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Vehicle vandalized

The paint on a vehicle parked on Henry Street in Delhi was damaged with a sharp instrument in the early morning hours of Saturday.