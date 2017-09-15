SIMCOE -

It appears the month-long effort to control two toxic gas wells in the Silver Hill area has been a success.

The second of two wells emitting hydrogen sulphide gas was capped earlier this week.

Gas readings in the area have been at zero ever since, prompting the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit to lift the last of the evacuation orders on North Walsingham Road 10 Thursday.

“The well is now officially abandoned under the mandate of the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources,” a news release from Norfolk County said Thursday afternoon.

“The remaining three residences have been notified that the evacuation order has been lifted by the medical officer of health (Dr. Malcolm Lock). Those families can return to their homes. An exclusion zone in the area has also been lifted as the threat to public health has been eliminated.”

The health unit issued evacuation orders Aug. 18 after residents of North Walsingham Road 10 complained of a foul-smelling odour in the neighbourhood. The situation was brought to the attention of the health unit after metal objects in the area began to tarnish.

Hydrogen sulphide gas is toxic, corrosive and flammable. It smells like rotten eggs and is occasionally emitted as a byproduct of natural gas extraction.

At the height of the crisis, six households on North Walsingham Road 10 were under evacuation orders. As well, a one-kilometre stretch of the concession road near Big Creek was off-limits to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The county has hired a contractor to monitor air-quality levels in the affected area. Several other gas wells in the vicinity have raised concerns that hydrogen sulphide beneath the surface may attempt to vent in these locations.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com