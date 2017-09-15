SIMCOE -

Norfolk County’s “recreation road show” is about to touch down in a community near you.

Norfolk council struck a recreation facilities input subcommittee this summer to tour the county and field input on what local residents want and expect from their recreation facilities.

The committee consists of Windham Coun. Jim Oliver, Langton Coun. Roger Geysens and Simcoe Coun. Peter Black.

These councillors, plus relevant ward councillors, will play host to a series of town hall meetings across the county related to Norfolk and its recreation future.

Norfolk council decided to take the pulse of the public last month after rejecting a plan to spend $98,000 on a consultant’s report into the county’s recreational needs.

Some in Norfolk have advocated for building a multi-million-dollar recreational hub on Ireland Road in Simcoe but council members are finding little support for the project outside of Ward 5.

At the six upcoming town halls, the subcommittee wants to hear what local residents think of the recreation facilities in their communities. The subcommittee wants to hear what’s positive, what’s lacking and what could be done better.

The subcommittee is also interested in hearing feedback, reaction and concerns about the recreation hub that’s been bandied about in Simcoe.

Waterford leads off the consultation Monday night at the Tricenturena. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. The formal portion of the meeting gets underway at 7 p.m.

Here is the schedule for the other meetings:

• Port Dover — Monday, Sept. 25, at the Lions Community Centre on St. George Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Formal portion begins at 7 p.m.

• Port Rowan — Monday, Oct. 23, at the Port Rowan Community Centre on College Avenue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Formal portion begins at 7 p.m.

• Langton — Monday, Oct. 30, at the Lions Community Centre on Albert Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Formal portion begins at 7 p.m.

• Delhi — Monday, Nov. 6, in the multi-purpose room at the Delhi Community Centre on Western Avenue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Formal portion begins at 7 p.m.

• Simcoe — Monday, Nov. 13, in the council chamber at Governor Simcoe Square. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Formal portion begins at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Norfolk deputy clerk Stephanie Godby at 519-426-5870 ext. 1228.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com