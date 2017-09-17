Workers at Cami Assembly in Ingersoll are on strike

Unifor Local 88 and GM Canada failed to reach a labour deal by an 11 p.m. deadline Sunday, and workers at the automotive factory walked off the job.

“While General Motors of Canada and our Unifor partners have made very positive progress on several issues over the past weeks, the company is disappointed that we were not able to complete a new agreement. We encourage Unifor to resume negotiations and to continue working together to secure a competitive agreement," read a statement from the automaker.

The union also issued a statement to workers, saying: "Your master bargaining committee has not been successful in securing a tentative agreement with the company. The membership of Unifor Local 88 working at the GM CAMI assembly plant will be on strike at 10:59 pm tonight, Sunday, September 17, 2017."

The two sides had reported progress as the clock ticked toward the deadline, but it was too little, too late.

The union is seeking improvements to wages and benefits and a new product, among its demands.

Nearly 3,000 work at the Ingersoll plant, assembling the Equinox crossover vehicle. The facility recently lost production of another vehicle, the Terrain crossover, to a plant in Mexico.