The Crown should know this fall what will be required to properly try a massive animal cruelty case based in Norfolk.

Provincial prosecutor Elizabeth Wade is expected to report to Provincial Offences Court in Simcoe on Oct. 6 the number of witnesses that will be called. Wade also expects to have a clearer idea of how many days will be needed to hear the evidence.

“This matter is extremely important and extremely detailed,” Wade said in court in Simcoe Friday. “I will need to canvass the SPCA (Society For the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) for the number of witnesses available.

“I will also need to know the length of the trial before a date is set.”

Wade was referring to a Tavistock man who was charged earlier this year in connection with the deaths of 1,500-plus hogs near Langton.

The eight animal cruelty charges against Benjamin Stein, 27, were heard for a first time in POA court in Simcoe in June.

The Ontario SPCA charges against Stein were laid Feb. 17 following an inspection of a hog operation at 990 Norfolk Road 28 in Langton.

During the inspection, 1,265 pigs were discovered dead in a flooded, manure-filled barn. The OSPCA says the animals had no access to food. For humane reasons, an additional 250 pigs were euthanized on site.

The eight charges against Stein are based in the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (1990).

Stein has been charged with causing an animal to be in distress; permitting an animal to be in distress; failure to provide adequate food and water; failure to provide adequate and appropriate sanitary conditions; failure to provide adequate and appropriate resting and sleeping areas for the animals in question; failure to provide adequate and appropriate ventilation; failure to provide adequate and appropriate medical attention; and failure to provide adequate and appropriate protection from the elements, including harmful temperatures.

