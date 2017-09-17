Dog owner under orders to control pet

SIMCOE -

A Simcoe court heard last week that authorities will confiscate dogs if their owners fail to control them.

In Provincial Offences court Friday, a Simcoe woman was given a third and final chance to control her pet.

Claire Ferguson, 52, of Lynn Valley Road, pleaded guilty to a charge under the Dog Owners Liability Act.

The court heard that Ferguson’s mixed-breed dog bolted March 27 as his owner was putting the trash at the side of the road.

The dog – named Tucker – ran to a neighbour’s property and got into a confrontation with a dog there.

When Ferguson arrived in a vehicle to collect her dog, Tucker had the neighbour’s dog pinned to the ground by the throat.

Justice of the Peace Donald Dudar heard that this is the second time that Tucker had attacked the neighbour’s dog.

The court also heard that Ferguson paid the neighbour’s veterinary bills for injuries to their pet.

After registering the conviction, Dudar told Ferguson that she is to have Tucker leashed and muzzled at all times when the dog is off her property.

At home, the dog is to be constrained at all times when outdoors.

After the hearing, provincial prosecutor Elizabeth Wade explained that canine control officials have the authority to confiscate Tucker if he again misbehaves. Options range from finding the dog a new home to euthanasia.

Afterward, Ferguson said Tucker wants to play with the neighbour’s dog but doesn’t understand that the neighbour’s dog doesn’t like him.

She noted that the court’s orders may be moot because Tucker, who is four, is seriously ill.

The dog has contracted a stubborn fungus and has lost all its fur.

Tucker is on medication but shows no signs of recovering, Ferguson said.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com