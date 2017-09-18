WATERFORD -

Often, on tours of artists’ studios, peeks at the stunning workspaces themselves make it worth the trip.

Take Michelle Snively-Jefferies’ rustic studio/barn/gallery/workshop in Waterford for example.

What was once two corn cribs – a type of granary used to dry and store corn - with a drive-through area have been enclosed to make an expansive space where Snively-Jefferies creates her acrylic paintings.

Tiny clear lights are entangled with dried grapevine near the top of the high barn board walls where dozens of works hang.

It’s here where, every Tuesday, easels are set out and Snively-Jefferies offers lessons to fledgling artists and hobbyists.

The studio sits on property where her husband, Coleson Jefferies, operates a tree service business. Behind the building and the couple’s Woodley Road home, which dates back to the 1850s and where Coleson grew up, are rows of corn as far as the eye can see.

Among the cornstalks are clusters of sunflowers, leftovers from the outdoor wedding of the artist’s son a week before. And all around are vines, bushes and perennial gardens with enough room to fully unfurl in the very late summer sunshine.

“It is inspiring,” Snively-Jefferies, who was among 39 artists on the weekend’s Norfolk Studio Tour, said of her surroundings. “I think I can see the beauty in ordinary things.”

Snively-Jefferies’s studio was No. 4 of 26 tour stops scattered throughout the county. With her was guest artist Carolyn Muir, who set up racks of necklaces and bracelets made from her own colourful flame-worked beads.

This was the 17th year for the tour which welcomes the public into the otherwise private spaces of artists, including painters, photographers, potters, sculptors, woodworkers and those who work with fabric and glass.

“The tour is popular and pretty lucrative for most artists,” said jeweller and potter Joanne Munzar, founder of the two-day event. “People get to see the studios and the artists’ work in progress.

“It’s nice for the public to meet the people who make the art they buy. Art has greater meaning when you meet the artist and find how they’re doing it.”

Munzar said it’s also important for artists to get feedback from people who appreciate their work.

“Once an artist gets on the tour their work improves so much.”

Munzar expected between 300 and 400 people to visit her Port Dover studio over the weekend.

Snively-Jefferies had a steady flow of visitors on Saturday who perused work from her own collection and newer pieces that were for sale.

The self-taught painter quit her bookkeeping job in 2003 to focus on her art. Over the years her work has included up-close florals and a series of birch trees that incorporate wood shavings collected from her husband’s sawmill.

She continues to experiment with mixed media with new work she describes as “soulful and spiritual.” Many pieces include scraps of text taken from hymnals.

“Sometimes a piece starts with a lyric or I’ll look for a lyric that describes what’s happening in the painting.”

Snively-Jefferies said she is largely a private person but recognizes she “can’t be a closet painter.

“I’m blessed to be on the tour. People have seen my work and my space evolve over the years. Each of my paintings is a piece of me. I like to keep in close contact with my collectors.”

Muir, who is also from Waterford, works full-time as a speech pathologist but says she has had a passion for making things since she was a child.

Her lampwork beads are created with melted glass wound around a stainless steel mandrel. She uses a wide range of coloured glass, sometime incorporating fine silver wire.

Muir also makes unique “upcycled” clothing from old sweaters she buys at thrift stores.

