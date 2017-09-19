Fair to hand out $100,000 in prize money

SIMCOE -

The Norfolk County Fair will hand out more than $100,000 in prize money this year.

For a chance to win a piece of the prize pie, you need to make sure you enter before the deadline set for Saturday at 5 p.m.

So, what can you enter?

The fair's junior prize book, for those under the age of 18, outlines junior crafts, arts, educational projects, plants, flowers, garden products and a pre-school kiddie korner.

The general prize book, including photography, has a variety of categories from garden products, baked goods, preserves, art, crafts, and even an amateur winemaker’s competition. New for this year is the Lyn Timpson Memorial Award for the best pie. The first place winner of this category takes home $50 in cash.

Other prize lists available are livestock including poultry and the horse prize book where you will find the new Ultimate Cowboy Challenge Competition.

Other competitions include the second annual skateboard contest and The Great Race for Rotary Marathon.

More details including prize book listings are available at norfolkcountyfair.com.

People entering online also have a chance to win a $500 gift certificate from Shoppers Drug Mart.

Entry forms can also be printed off and faxed to the fair at (519) 426-7286 or dropped off at the fair office at 172 South Drive, Simcoe.

Once the form has been completed, a tag needs to be picked up at the fair office to accompany your entry. The time and date for entry drop off is listed in the prize book.

This year's Norfolk County Fair runs from Oct. 3 to 9.