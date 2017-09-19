Police blotter: Hummer stolen in Port Dover

A 2004, black Hummer H2 with aftermarket wheel and rims was stolen from a residence on Geoffery Road in Port Dover.

The incident took place between 5 a.m. on September 16 and 5:50 p.m. Sept. 17.

Norfolk OPP are continuing to investigate. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Chainsaw, batteries stolen

Items with an estimated value of $800 was stolen from a property on Windham Road 12 last week.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, someone broke into a shop on the property. Taken was an orange-coloured Stihl chainsaw and 10 used car batteries.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Tires stripped from vehicle

Tires and rims were removed from a pickup truck in a failed theft attempt near Nixon on the weekend.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, someone tried to steal the tires and rims from a pickup truck that was parked in a driveway.

Norfolk OPP were notified of the theft attempt around 6 a.m. Saturday. Three tires along with their rims were located near the vehicle and returned to the owner.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Saddlebag theft in Simcoe

Property with an estimated value of $300 was stolen from a motorcycle saddlebag in Simcoe this weekend.

The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday on Talbot Street South.

The motorcycle was apparently untouched but missing is a first aid kit, sunglasses and a jersey.

Police recommend that all valuables be taken indoors overnight and not left in vehicles. Those items that must be left behind should be secured in a trunk or some other safe location.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Licence plate thefts

A set of licence plates was stolen from a vehicle in Simcoe on the weekend.

The theft on Main Street North occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday.

A rear license plate was also removed from a vehicle parked on Townline Street in Charlotteville sometime between Sept. 13-15.

Norfolk OPP are investigating both thefts.