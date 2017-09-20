LANGTON -

Fall fair season in Norfolk got off to a brilliant start this week with the 129th edition of the Langton Fair.

Hundreds of students from Langton Public School and Sacred Heart School and their families were greeted Wednesday morning by some of the most summer-like weather so far in 2017.

The fair was bathed in glorious sunshine while high heat and humidity made the temperature feel in the mid-30s C. The day was in sharp contrast to the rather cool, Canadian-like summer we’ve had this season.

During the opening ceremonies, Langton-area Coun. Roger Geysens tied the weather in with the theme of the fair, which was the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

“Now I know what they mean by ‘Canada 150,’” Geysens said. “It had to be 150 degrees walking in that parade. I won’t keep you long in this heat. I know I’m sizzling.”

The fair’s annual parade began at 11 a.m. at the Langton Lions Sports Park & Arena. The parade featured students from the two elementary schools in Langton, nearly two dozen classic vehicles, several vintage tractors, county fire engines, and a couple of horse-drawn wagons.

Also attending were Mayor Charlie Luke, Port Dover Coun. John Wells, Windham Coun. Jim Oliver, and local MPP Toby Barrett.

“This is a great day to have off school,” Barrett told the crowd. “I was able to sneak out of the legislature and make it down. I doubt anyone will be able to find me at this end of the county.”

Serving as parade marshal was Larry Dawson of Simcoe.

Dawson attended in his costume as John Charlton, a 19th-century merchant from Lynedoch who left behind an important diary about life in Norfolk County around the time of Confederation.

Dawson’s John Charlton persona will serve as Norfolk’s Canada 150 mascot for the duration of Canada’s sesquicentennial year.

Charlton’s copper-coloured tuxedo and top hat were certainly eye-catching. But Dawson said staying in character in the relentless heat was a challenge.

Also appearing was the cheerleading squad from Valley Heights Secondary School. Fourteen members of the team performed a sample of the precision gymnastics that will be on display during the Young Canada Day competition at the Norfolk County Fair Oct. 3.

The interior of the Langton Arena served as a display area for a wide range of entries spanning all age groups. There was all the art, preserves, crafts, fruits and vegetables one would expect to see at a traditional rural fair in Ontario.

“It’s about our sense of community,” fair president Carol Overbaugh said. “For many of these students, their grandparents attended this fair when they were young. And many of them still come to the fair.

“It’s a real tradition in our community and a good memory for students as they grow up.”

