SIMCOE -

The former service manager at a Norfolk County marina was sentenced in Ontario Court in Simcoe to 90 days in jail.

Suzanne Dosser, 51, of Townsend, pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000 for stealing more than $12,000 from her former employer between November 2013 and January 2015.

She worked at the Turkey Point Marina for a number of years. Financial irregularities were discovered after she left the job.

Initially, Dosser was charged with taking more than $17,600 from the marina but that amount was reduced to $12,764.93, which was entirely paid back by the time Dosser came to court for sentencing Sept. 7.

Justice Kevin Sherwood said that Dosser can serve her jail sentence on weekends.

Sherwood ordered that Dosser remain on probation for three years, pay a $200 victim surcharge and provide a sample of her DNA to the national offenders databank.

The judge also ordered her not take a job or volunteer position involving money for 10 years.