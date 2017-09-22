SIMCOE -

Don’t be too hard on the flowering crab apple trees in your neighbourhood for blighting the streetscape this fall.

The ornamental trees look more washed out than usual this year thanks to a cool, damp spring.

Conditions were perfect in 2017 for a fungus that has been giving flowering crab a lot of trouble in recent years. It’s a chronic problem and, as such, flowering crab has been removed from Norfolk County’s preferred list for streetscape plantings.

“This was a really bad year for crab apple trees,” county arborist Adam Biddle said this week. “But I suspect many of them will pull out of it next year.”

Depending on how warm the spring, flowering crab with their magenta blooms look spectacular for about five days. After that, they fade into the background with non-descript leaves that range in colour from mud to liver.

But thanks to the fungus, the trees are even less attractive this year. The intensity of the fungus attack this summer caused them to drop their leaves early. While trees around them are waxing orange, yellow and red, scruffy crabs stand naked in boulevards everywhere looking half-dead.

If Norfolk County could do it again it would not have planted flowering crab.

Flowering crab line both sides of Colborne Street North in Simcoe as well as the boulevard on West Street in front of Norfolk General Hospital. They are also planted in many of the newer subdivisions in the county.

Biddle says municipal horticulturalists know today that uniform plantings of single species is a bad idea. Many Ontario cities, he said, have been hammered because of mass planting of ash trees in the past.

Ash trees have died simultaneously and have to be removed at great expense thanks to the passage of the emerald ash borer. Once-treed neighbourhoods in Ontario are barren now that they’ve lost their canopy.

Biddle says the rule of thumb today is diversity. When it comes to planting trees on municipal land in Norfolk, a single variety cannot exceed 10 per cent of a grouping.

Simcoe Coun. Peter Black says what’s happened to the town’s flowering crabs is a shame.

“I look forward to seeing them in all their splendour during spring and do wish their time was longer,” Black said. “Everyone has their good and not-so-good about them, including trees. I do get complaints about how messy some trees can be like the dropped fruit from the crab apple, walnuts, acorns and so on.”

