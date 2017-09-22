SIMCOE -

Delhi District Secondary School is home to a number of promising young mathematicians.

The latest provincial tests of Grade 9 math skills found that 94 per cent of DDSS students in the advanced math stream met or exceeded the provincial standard.

This was the highest percentage for any of Norfolk’s five high schools.

Next highest was Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Simcoe. There, 92 per cent of Grade 9 students in the advanced math stream met or exceeded provincial standards.

Responsibility for province-wide testing lies with the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO). EQAO also recently tested the reading and writing skills of all Grade 10 students in the province.

Holy Trinity led the field in Norfolk in this area with 88 percent of students meeting or exceeding provincial standards. Simcoe Composite School posted the next highest result in the county with 75 percent meeting or exceeding the standard.

“We are pleased that results in reading and writing continue to reflect growth consistent with the province,” Leslie Telfer, the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic School Board’s superintendent of education, said this week in an email.

The Grand Erie board in encouraged with the results this year for Grade 9 students throughout the system who are taking advanced mathematics. Grade 9 students in the public system in Norfolk, Brant and Haldimand who are meeting or exceeding provincial standards in this area rose three percent compared to the previous round of testing.

“While EQAO results provide us with useful data points and information on how to improve learning, it’s just one of the many ways in which we measure student success,” Dennis Martins, the Grand Erie board’s superintendent of secondary education, said in a news release.

“That’s why, in our multi-year plan, we’re focused on increasing staff understanding of effective instruction and assessment in literacy and numeracy.”

The latest round of EQAO testing also assessed the skill level of Grade 9 students in the area of applied math. Applied math is less theoretical than advanced mathematics and concerns math skills that are useful from a practical standpoint.

Holy Trinity also led the field in Norfolk in this area. In the latest round of testing, 59 percent of Grade 9 students at Holy Trinity in the applied math stream met or exceeded the province’s expectations. SCS was a close second with 54 percent.

Other math results from Norfolk high schools and the percentage of Grade 9 students meeting or exceeding provincial standards are as follows:

• DDSS: applied math -- 47 percent.

• Waterford District High School: applied math -- 34 percent; advanced mathematics -- 60 percent.

• SCS advanced mathematics -- 82 percent.

• Valley Heights Secondary School: applied math -- 53 percent; advanced mathematics -- 70 percent.

Other literacy results for Grade 10 students in Norfolk who met or exceeded provincial standards are as follows:

• DDSS: 71 percent

• WDHS: 66 percent

• VHSS: 66 percent

The most recent round of EQAO testing also included assessments of elementary school skill levels in reading, writing and arithmetic. To see how your school performed, go to www.eqao.com, enter the name of your school board, and then search by school name.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com