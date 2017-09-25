SIMCOE -

Norfolk Fire Services members Bryan Thomson, Marco Reyes and Justin Sega donned full gear and flashed ankles stacked in red high heel shoes.

Norfolk County OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk flashed his own pair of heels.

And Brendan Jess led a contingent of six men from Brody’s Mechanical Services in the red footwear brigade.

They were among 47 men from various businesses or as individuals who registered to take part in the second annual Hope in High Heels fundraiser to end violence against women. The men donned the red shoes at Simcoe Composite School and walked around a long block on Saturday to raise money for Haldimand and Norfolk Women’s Services.

“Were helping raise money for a good cause,” Jess said of Brody’s second-year effort on behalf of the event.

“It’s an important local issue. There are many people who have been touched one way or another by it.”

Sanchuk said incidents he has witnessed from his career compelled him to don the red high heels.

“I’ve seen my share of domestic violence and I can tell you it’s important to support a valuable service,” he said.

Helping women who are victims of domestic violence, “you can’t put a price on that.”

June Scheel, executive director of Haldimand and Norfolk Women’s Services, was elated that 47 men registered this year. That’s up from 37 in last year’s inaugural walk.

“That tells me the folks who walked last year were anxious to come back and bring more with them.”

They raised $5,000 last year. Scheel said she expected that when all the pledges are counted this year’s event will bring in more cash.

Others taking part included: five employees from Blue Star Ford, five workers from the Royal Bank of Canada, and two employees from The Combine restaurant.

