SIMCOE -

Five people are facing numerous drug-related charges after police stopped a vehicle in Simcoe on Sunday morning.

Police say members of the Haldimand/Norfolk County Street Crime Unit were conducting patrols in the area of Colborne Street North when a vehicle caught an officer's attention at about 9:30 a.m.

A subsequent investigation resulted in the seizure of $70,000 in illegal drugs and a quantity of cash.

"As a result of great police work, our officers were able to seize a large quantity of illicit drugs that didn't make it to the streets of Norfolk County,” Norfolk OPP Inspector Shawn Nash, interim detachment commander said in a media release. “The OPP remains strongly committed to work within all of our communities across the province to counter the criminal sale and use of illicit drugs."

Braden Boyd Fitzgerald, 38, of Norfolk, James Riley, 36, of Norfolk, Robert J. Ward, 60, of Norfolk, Deanna Leah Hall, 29, of Norfolk and Crystal Hendershott, 43, of Niagara Falls have been charged with trafficking cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and dilaudid; possession of marijuana; possession of a weapon; and proceed of property of obtained by crime over $5,000.

Hall has also been charged with obstructing a police officer.

All five will appear in provincial court in Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.