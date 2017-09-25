Smashing good fun at Donnybrook Fair

WALSH -

It appears there were two kinds of people wanting to come to the Donnybrook Fair — little kids eager to test the mettle of air bounce inflatables and parents who wanted to watch the event’s signature demolition derby.

Sixteen-year-old Megan Coulson felt part of that equation as she showed two small cousins around opening day of the two-day 160th fair on Saturday: five-year-old Sofia Hungler and her three-year-old brother Colton.

“I usually meet them here, but this year we came together,” Coulson said of her charges.

“It’s a good small-town event. It’s really fun for these two and they can play with all the kids.”

Coulson has lived in Walsh all her life.

“I like it here a lot. I can’t ever see myself leaving. It’s a nice tradition to keep this fair going,” she said of the fair at the Walsh fairgrounds on Turkey Point Road.

Coulson was guiding Sofia and Colton around four inflatables arranged in a line – the Velcro Wall, the Mega Bouncer, Smiley Crayon and the Big Dragon bouncy castle.

“Every year I go on the bouncy castle so I can jump,” Sofia said as she took a break. “I can jump really high on this one.”

At the Velcro Wall, Doug Sheppard, 42, was watching his eight-year-old daughter Isabelle try her hand at scaling.

It was a game in which Isabelle had to don a Velcro jacket, run at a wall, jump as high as she could, then scale it with the Velcro helping keep her up.

“It’s the first time we’ve come to this fair,” her dad said.

The Sheppards live just outside Simcoe and Doug took Isabelle to the fair while her mom was working.

“It’s nice for her and I’m looking forward to the demolition derby. For some reason we don’t get to see the one in Simcoe so we catch this one.

It was just before 1:30 p.m. and everyone – children and adults – shifted focus to the bleachers to watch the beginning of the demolition derby.

The first event pitted children in mini-cars, engaged in a safe but spirited smash-up that was a training ground for the future.

Four-year-old Mallory Walters had a whole cheering section of relatives as she won the contest for the best looking car. Then she took her place in the ring against more than a dozen other derby contestants with their parents cheering them on.

“Hit ’em, Mal! You gotta smash ’em,” her dad, Roy Walters hollered as she ran her car headlong into another.

“Go get them,” shouted 23-year-old Kristen Oakes, Mallory’s cousin.

“She’s got big support here.”

In a booth above, announcer Mark Lukach prodded the future demolition derby aficionados along.

“OK, get those cars going. Have a good smash-up and have fun.”

And that was just the kids. The adult competitors were yet to come.

The Donnybrook Fair had plenty of other attractions for fair revelers. After the 11 a.m. parade, there was a classic car show, an ice cream eating contest in the main hall, a local schools tug of war, agricultural and home craft exhibits and a beer tent.

And, of course, the demolition derby featuring half-ton trucks, Pro Stock, a Senior Smash and a rematch of four- to six-pro minis.

For those seeking musical entertainment, there was an open jam on stage sponsored by the Shoeshine Boys at the beer tent.

MMarion@postmedia.com