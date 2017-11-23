SIMCOE -

Four people were arrested this week in connection with two violent home invasions in Simcoe.

The first incident occurred in the early afternoon Tuesday.

Police report a man and two women entered a residence in Simcoe and engaged a female occupant in a confrontation. During the incident, a knife was pulled.

Around 6 p.m. the same day, Norfolk OPP were called to a second residence in Simcoe where the occupant was accosted. Police say the occupant of the second home was assaulted with a weapon, after which a man and two women fled the scene.

During the course of the investigation, the Norfolk OPP Crime Unit and the Haldimand-Norfolk Community Street Crime Unit located a suspicious motor vehicle in Simcoe. Four people were taken into custody without incident.

Hajir Hussein Ahmad, 29, of Hamilton, has been charged with robbery with a weapon, unlawfully entering a dwelling house, mischief under $5,000, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purposes of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Lacey Rae Wagenaar, 29, of Norfolk County, has been charged with robbery with theft, unlawfully entering a dwelling house, possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purposes of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Richard Minaker, 24, of Brantford, has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purposes of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Heather Ann Rowbottom, 38, of Brantford, has been charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon, two counts of unlawfully entering a dwelling house, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, two counts of failing to comply with the terms of a recognizance, mischief under $5,000, possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purposes of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Earlier this month, members of the Haldimand-Norfolk Community Street Crime Unit arrested a Heather Ann Rowbottom, 38, of Tillsonburg, along with three other men following a traffic stop on the Queensway West in Simcoe.

In that incident, Heather Ann Rowbottom, 38, of Tillsonburg, was charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

All of the accused will answer the charges at the court house in Simcoe at a later date.

