MP honours riding’s ‘unsung heroes’

Haldimand-Norfolk MP Diane Finley capped a week of presenting Canada 150 awards to deserving people in her riding by handing out the final 35 to people living in communities around Waterford on Saturday.

“Over my life, whether it was for work of pleasure, I had opportunities to visit a lot of places. Some were great and some weren’t,” Finley told a packed audience in the Old Town Hall.

“But I always came home to the best country in the world and the best part of the best country in the world. We are so blessed here. The best part of the best place in Canada is the people. Always has been.”

She explained that in May she launched the Canada 150 for 150 Awards to recognize the achievements and contributions that extraordinary people make within the community. More than 200 nominations were sent by sponsors who wanted to nominate people who were deserving of recognition.

“It was extremely difficult to decide who was going to receive the 150 awards that were available. All of the applications that my office received highlight remarkable people. I was really looking for the unsung heroes. These are people who are the fabric of our community, but don’t always receive the recognition that they deserve.

“We found those people and it’s now time that we pay tribute to the invaluable role they play in making Haldimand-Norfolk such a wonderful place to live, work, raise and family and run a business.

“There are so many who have done so much.”

To the recipients, Finley said: “You are here today because someone saw what you did, how you did it, and we want to say ‘Thank you.’ You make our communities better, stronger and safer. Your work is well done.”

Sharing the platform with Finley were Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett and Norfolk County Mayor Charlie Luke.

Barrett remarked that the names on the list are often of people who don’t get much recognition, but make invaluable contributions to their communities.

“They are the kind of people who would set up for events such as this one in the Old Town Hall, then stay at the end to put all the chairs away.”

Luke said that as mayor he has learned that Norfolk exudes two principles in abundance: a strong work ethic that is second to none and volunteerism

“I don’t know another county that has as good volunteers as this one,” he said.

“Canada truly is the land of hope for all who toil.”

Michael Badaway, the event’s emcee, said one of the reasons Norfolk is one of the greatest places to live is the collective efforts of those in the room who were being honoured.

Announcing all 35 names, he said stronger communities are due to people like Hazel Andrews of Simcoe who gives “daily demonstrations of Faith in Action.”

Or Cor Boekee of Caledonia, “for using faith to give generously to his community.”

Or Gary Cooper of Simcoe, for exceptional leadership in agricultural, athletic and community development.”

Deserving recognition, Badaway said, is Emma Depner of Wilsonville, “for 50 years of dedicated efforts in bringing the joy of music to the people of her community.”

Also deserving of honour is Leah Kellar of Simcoe, “for her compassion, initiative and actions to help the victims of the Fort McMurray fires” in fundraising efforts, Badaway said.

Then there’s Norfolk County poet laureate John B. Lee, “for his outstanding contributions to literary development, both at home and abroad,” in dozens of books of poetry chronicling rural life.

There’s also special Olympian Amanda Shaw of Simcoe “for her excellence as a role model for anyone facing significant challenges.”

And Const. Ed Sanchuk of Norfolk County OPP “for his unwavering dedication to making this community a safer one.”

Awards were also given out earlier in the week in similar ceremonies in the Haldimand Agricultural Centre in Cayuga; the Vittoria town hall, Ruthven Park near Cayuga and the Walsingham Women’s Institute Hall in Walsingham.

