What is going on with the kids in Tillsonburg?

A bunch of them have been running around the town, damaging property, and on Friday, threatening a man who tried to stop them, Oxford County OPP say.

About 4 p.m. Friday, a resident saw some children, about 10 years old, damaging a mailbox and told them to stop.

One of the children tried to assault the man and another said they’d be coming back to do more damage, OPP say.

Investigators determined it’s the same gang of kids responsible for damaging decorations and breaking windows in the past.

Police had a message for parents.

"Police are urging all parents and caregivers to sit down and have a conversation with their children about the consequences of committing criminal offences and respecting others and their property,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a news release.