Police blotter: Man enters boat, falls asleep

A sailboat being stored in Port Dover proved to be an ideal spot for someone looking to get a little shut-eye.

Norfolk OPP were contacted Friday morning after a resident that went to check on a sailboat stored at a property on Passmore Avenue located a sleeping man inside the vessel.

The man immediately left the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Nothing appears to have been damaged and no items were taken, Norfolk OPP said in a media release.

Valuables removed from vehicle

A wireless speaker and various other items were removed from a vehicle on Connaught Avenue in Delhi on Friday. The incident took place in the early morning hours. Some of the items that were taken were later recovered in the backyard of the residence.

Driver charged

A 31-year-old Brantford man was charged Friday afternoon as police officers were patrolling Highway 24 and operating an Automatic Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) vehicle, which detects licence plates in poor standing.

As the officers were travelling southbound, the ALPR vehicle alerted the officer to a licence plate on a vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and investigated. The man was charged with driving while under suspension.

Big screen TV, sound system stolen

An 80-inch Sony television and a Bose surround sound system were taken between Nov. 23 and 25 from a residence on Radical Road.

The culprits forcibly gained entry to the home.

"The items taken from this home will definitely stand out in our community,” a press release reads. “If anyone has any information surrounding this incident they are being urged to contact investigators at the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.”

Antique tobacco tins stolen

Several items including about five antique tobacco tins, an antique air compressor and an antique Supertest door pusher were taken from an address on Second Avenue in the Courtland area in the early morning hours of Nov. 25.

The suspect(s) gained entry into a shed that was located on the property and removed about $1,200 worth of items.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 - 888 - 310 – 1122, Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.

Television stolen

Police are investigating the theft of a 32-inch Samsung television from a residence on Chapel Street in Simcoe.

The theft occurred on Saturday between 2:55 p.m. and 3:04 p.m.

To help guard against break ins, the Norfolk OPP offers residents a SafeGuard Ontario Property Review that looks at many features including a building's windows, locks and pins; door hinges, frames and locks; exterior lighting; garage security and how the address number is displayed.

Those interested can contact Sergeant Ken Ferguson at the Norfolk OPP Detachment at 519-426-3434.

Vehicle mirror damaged

The driver's side mirror on a vehicle parked on Queen Street North in Simcoe was damaged Saturday between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.