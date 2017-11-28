Annual food drive begins

SIMCOE -

The Norfolk OPP and the force’s auxiliary officers have partnered with local grocery stores again this year to spread holiday cheer to needy families.

The local Auxiliary Unit collected 12,840 pounds of food last year that was distributed to Norfolk food banks and local Christmas exchange programs. Police hope to surpass this amount this year.

Norfolk OPP and members of the auxiliary will be in front of the following grocery stores on the following dates. When you see them there, make a donation and ensure that everyone has a good meal during the festive season:

* Wilkinson’s Your Independent Grocer, Delhi: Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* Real Canadian Super Store, Simcoe, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9-10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

* Sobeys, Simcoe, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16-17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

“This is a great opportunity to support members of our community this holiday season,” Insp. Shawn Nash, Interim detachment commander of the Norfolk OPP, said this week in a news release.

“Knowing that you can make a difference in someone’s life is the best donation anyone could give.”