Windham bridge out until further notice

VANESSA -

School bus traffic in the Vanessa area was re-routed this week on Windham Road 3 over fears of a potential bridge failure.

The bridge west of Brantford Road will be barricaded in both directions until further notice. However, Norfolk County intends to do something about the disruption as soon as possible.

Lee Robinson, Norfolk’s general manager of public works, said the problem is serious deterioration of the bridge’s wooden deck. Plans are to refit the deck with fresh material.

“It was a surprise to everybody,” Robinson said at Tuesday’s meeting of Norfolk council.

“But when we stood on the bridge and could see water beneath we had to act. It’s a wooden-deck bridge, so it goes from fine to not fine very quickly. It is not our intention to leave this bridge closed for the winter.”

