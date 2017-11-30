Brant County man charged with murder

A 50-year-old Brant County man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Robert Waite.

Waite, 69, was found dead on March 1 at about 3 p.m. at Diamond Towing, the Papple Road business he operated in Cainsville, which was also his home.

On Wednesday, Brant OPP arrested and charged James Christopher Bamsey with murder.

Police found Waite’s body at the towing business on March 1 after they were called to check on his well-being.

Bamsey is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.