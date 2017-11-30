PORT DOVER -

Photos of a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery have been released by police.

The Roulston's Pharmacy on Main Street in Port Dover was robbed at gunpoint by a lone male on Wednesday afternoon.

The man demanded narcotics from the store employees. After receiving the drugs, he left the store and fled on foot.

None of the employees suffered physical injuries, Norfolk OPP said in a media release.

The suspect is a white male with a slim build, 5'6” to 5'8” in height. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark hooded sweater and had a camouflaged balaclava pulled over his face.

The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit is investigating. Members of the public with information regarding this incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.