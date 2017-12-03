DELHI, ON -

Organizers of the annual Santa Claus Parade in Delhi are pleased with how it is evolving.

The first parade 11 years ago was a plain affair with a few people in costumes and maybe a handful of riders on all-terrain vehicles.

Today, participants know well in advance that they march at dusk.

As such, most everything is literally lit up like a Christmas tree. Think of it as Simcoe’s Christmas Panorama on shoes and wheels and that’s the spectacle that paraded through Delhi Saturday evening.

The 40 or so entries were comparable to what the town has seen in recent years. The difference is they keep getting more elaborate and more electric.

“The floats are getting brighter,” said Yvonne Callan, who returned yet again as marshall on the organizing committee.

“People are putting more effort into their floats. You need those lights to be seen at night.”

Norfolk Mayor Charlie Luke and Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus judged the entries before they headed up town. The organizing committee has established a special category to encourage this investment in lights.

The winner for Best Lighting this weekend was SOS Towing of Delhi, with the Delhi Hockey Moms float rating an honourable mention.

“It gets everyone in the mood – the lights; the music,” Luke said. “It seems every parade in Norfolk is getting bigger every year.”

Columbus said the parade has fast become an important part of how the community ushers in the holiday season.

“It’s a wonderful time of year,” Columbus said. “It creates good memories for young and old year after year.”

The parade mustered on Lansdowne Avenue on the north side of Delhi District Secondary School.

The route took it north up James Street over to Main Street and then south to William Street. After heading east up William Street, participants got back onto James Street and stood down back at the high school.

One of the more impressive displays was mounted by the Norfolk ATV Club. This was their first appearance in Delhi. They fielded nearly two dozen late-model machines, some of them quite large and festooned with Christmas decorations.

The ATV Club also brought more than $100 worth of non-perishable food items for the Sharing Pantry in Delhi.

Vice president Doug Radkey of Waterford says the club is on guard for riders and the pastime’s reputation as a welcome activity in all communities.

“We’re promoting safe quadding and making sure everyone has the required permits and helmets and is driving legally,” Radkey said. “We don’t want to be associated with people like those who ripped up the golf course in Tillsonburg a while back. Luckily, they caught the hooligans who did that.”

The Salvation Army float with its brass band won Saturday’s award for Best Music. Honourable mention went to Len’s Towing of Jarvis.

Trailer World of Brantford won the award for Most Creative float. Honourable mention went to Elise’s Photography of Delhi.

“We only do the Delhi parade,” said Tammi Rainey of Windham Centre, whose husband works at Trailer World. “It’s the small-town experience. This is what kicks off Christmas for us.”

