Donna Davies is an 83-year-old bundle of energy and a Dickens Christmas Craft Show regular.

Standing behind a table full of colourful tea towels, bibs and other hand-made kitchen crafts, Davies eagerly greets potential customers and is pleased to be able to talk about her hobby that is quite the going concern.

“I can't sit for very long, I don't like sitting. I have to be up and moving and doing this, well, it keeps me busy,” Davies explains. “If I wasn't making all of these tea towels and bibs, what else would I be doing?

“I don't want to just sit around the house waiting to die you know.”

All of her items are hand sewn.

A resident of St. Thomas, Davies was among the first group of vendors to participate in the inaugural Dickens Christmas Craft Show and was at her usual spot in The Aud at the Norfolk County Fairgrounds in Simcoe on the weekend.

“It was fantastic,” Davies said of the inaugural Dickens craft show. “I had a really good year and I like it so much I've been back every year since – that's 22 years – and I've already paid for my spot next year.

“It's a good show. I can do most of what needs to be done myself and if I need some help Dan (Avey) is always around. The organizers and volunteers take good care of me.”

Davies attends more than 30 shows a year across Ontario but always saves the date for the Simcoe show.

The Dickens craft show is a major fundraiser for YFC/Youth Unlimited Norfolk. The organization works with at-risk youth and gets them off the street for peer-to-peer mentoring.

The organization also operates a drop-in centre for youth and provides positive role models and helps make a difference in the lives of young people who are having difficulties. A big part of the organization's work is building self-esteem in young people.

Avey is the director of YFC/Youth Unlimited Norfolk and said the craft show is an important event that brings a lot of people to Simcoe over two days.

“We generally get about 2,000 people and I think we're going to have another good year,” Avey said Sunday. “We had something like 1,300 people come through on Saturday and we've had a pretty good crowd so far today and it's only noon.”

Although the event is billed as a craft show, it could just as easily be described as a Victorian Christmas market featuring hand-made gifts and decorations. The event attracts more than 80 vendors and one of the big selling points of the show is the uniqueness of the wares on offer.

Items for sale at the various booths include pottery, jewelry, sweet treats, knitted garments, hand-made wood furniture and dolls to name just a few.

Davies was busy selling items that are both practical, colourful and attractive.

“I stick with the things people always need,” Davies said. “Who doesn't need tea towels?”

