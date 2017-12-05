Man faces child pornography charges

SIMCOE -

A Simcoe man is facing child pornography charges after a month-long online investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.

Police searched a Simcoe home on Nov. 29 and seized a computer and other related items, said a media release.

Brian Andrew Fox, 58, has been charged him with one count of making available child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography. He will appear at a bail hearing at the Simcoe courthouse on Dec. 8.

The Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, the OPP Digital Forensics Unit and the Norfolk County OPP Detachment are involved in the ongoing investigation.