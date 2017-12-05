Police blotter: $1,750 worth of fuel stolen

An estimated 500 litres of gasoline and 750 litres of diesel fuel valued at $1,750 was stolen from a property on North Road in the Houghton area.

Police say someone forcibly removed the sealing vents off of two fuel storage tanks in the early morning hours on Sunday.

“Businesses and farms with large fuel storage should make sure pumps and the access to the storage tanks are secured with heavy duty locks,” an OPP release states. “If the location is isolated and unsupervised for long periods of time, consider installing lights and security cameras.

Norfolk OPP encourage members of the public to report suspicious people or behaviour by calling 1-888-310-1122.

Methadone stolen from residence

A bottle of methadone that was stored in a locked box was stolen from a home on Colborne St. North in Simcoe on Monday.

The theft took place in the early morning hours.

Norfolk OPP is continuing to investigate and is seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Wallet stolen in store

A shopper trying on clothes had her wallet stolen from a store on Church St. in Delhi on Saturday.

Someone removed the wallet from the shopper's purse.

It was later discovered that a debit and credit card were used for on-line purchases in China.

Norfolk OPP are continuing to investigate and are in the process of obtaining video surveillance footage in an attempt to identify those responsible.

If anyone has any information, they are being urged to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Shots fired from vehicle

Haldimand police received a call from a concerned Hagersville area resident reporting a weapons offence on Monday.

OPP say a vehicle was travelling along Concession 13, Walpole when the driver stopped along the roadway. The occupants then discharged their firearms from the vehicle and proceeded to shine flashlights into an adjacent field.

The vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Concession 13 towards Highway 55. Officers patrolled the area, however the vehicle left prior to police arrival.

Hunting gear stolen

A hunter had a variety of items stolen from his ATV early Sunday evening.

A backpack containing a knife, possession and acquisition licence, a folding saw, two flashlights, an outdoor card and a butt-out tool was stolen by a couple on an ATV in Dunnville Sunday.

Police say a hunter parked his all-terrain vehicle in a wooded area and began to hunt near Freedoms Oak Golf Course. While out hunting, a male and female arrived on an ATV and removed the backpack. The pair fled eastbound on Sandy Road and then northbound on Johnson Road.

School bus violation

Police have tough questions for a motorist after a school bus in Delhi was illegally passed last week.

This serious violation of the Highway Traffic Act occurred last Wednesday morning on Church Street East in Delhi.

Police report the bus was stopped with its red signal lights flashing and an attached Stop sign extended into the oncoming lane.

The driver of the school bus reported that a woman in a blue compact car sped by despite the requirement for motorists in both directions to stop.

“This was a very dangerous act that could have had fatal consequences if an innocent child had been crossing the roadway,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release. “Police remind all drivers to slow down and pay attention to the roadway.”

The school bus in question was equipped with a video camera. The violation was recorded along with a licence number. This information has been provided to police. They will follow it up with the vehicle owner.

Under Ontario law, the owner of a vehicle caught passing a school bus illegally can be charged with this offence in lieu of the actual driver.

Fines for a first offence range from $400 to $2,000. The fine for subsequent offences range from $1,000 to $4,000 and can include a period of incarceration.