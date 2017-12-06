SIMCOE -

Police are investigating after a body was discovered at St. Joseph’s School in Simcoe Wednesday afternoon.

Norfolk OPP were alerted to the situation around 12:30 p.m. The deceased was found in a vehicle in the school’s parking lot.

Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said the deceased is a 66-year-old male. A post-mortem investigation in Hamilton has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

“At no time was there ever a threat to students at the school,” Sanchuk said. “Nor was there a threat to public safety.”

Sanchuk said authorities were called after the victim was found unresponsive in the vehicle.

St. Joseph’s School is located on Potts Road in Simcoe next to Oakwood Cemetery.

During their investigation, police taped off an area surrounding several vehicles on the east side of the school’s parking lot.

