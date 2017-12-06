A man has died from his injuries following a two-vehicle crash east of Woodstock that injured four others.

A pickup truck travelling west on Highway 2, near Highway 53 in Norwich Township, crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with an eastbound SUV on Sunday at 12:20 p.m., Oxford OPP said.

The pickup collided with the driver’s side of the SUV before rolling onto its side, police said.

The man driving the SUV was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries Tuesday. Police on Wednesday identified him as Edward Greenfield, 38, of Woodstock.

A woman and two children, ages 9 and 11, in the SUV were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man driving the pickup was seriously injured.