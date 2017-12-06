WATERFORD -

A service club with a long history in Norfolk County has disbanded.

The Carrie Alexandria McCall chapter of the Imperial Order Daughters of the Empire (IODE) held its final gathering this week in Waterford.

Fifteen of the chapter’s 20 members met for a final time at Ritzy Cakes & Eatery on Alice Street Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s a lack of membership,” president Hilda Sostar of Waterford said. “We’re an aging group.”

The Norfolk chapter was established in 1946 in the aftermath of the Second World War.

IODE chapters back then were regional service clubs for women. This was a time before Lionesses, Kinette Clubs and the like.

At its peak in the late-1950s, the Carrie Alexandria McCall chapter had 50 members. For years, the group met regularly at the Agricultural Office at the corner of Peel Street and Kent Street South in downtown Simcoe.

Two who remember those days well are Eva Smith and Shirley Rae, both of Simcoe. As one of its final acts, the Carrie Alexandria McCall chapter presented Smith and Rae with 60-year certificates.

“We had a motto,” Rae said. “’Nothing is achieved unless attempted.’ That’s what the organization was about.”

For her part, Smith enjoyed the fellowship and novelty of meeting new people through IODE activities.

The Simcoe chapter met 10 months of the year. The group took a break from community work in summer. Popular fundraisers over the years included an antiques show at the Norfolk County Fairgrounds and an annual fashion show.

IODE Canada was founded in 1900. Its mandate was to support children, education and community services. Each chapter had wide latitude to support local causes as they saw fit.

Prior to disbanding, the Carrie Alexandria McCall chapter disbursed the funds remaining in its treasury.

Beneficiaries included local food banks, the local Children’s Aid Society’s Fresh Air Fund, the St. Vincent-DePaul soup kitchen in Simcoe, Church Out Serving and the Y Waterford youth outreach program.

