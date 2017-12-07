SIMCOE -

Dolly Parton's songs aren't the only thing about the famous entertainer that's stood the test of time.

For over 20 years the 'queen of country' has also encouraged literacy among the world's youth. On Thursday, the Norfolk County Public Library joined forces with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program, one that allows community members to provide one age-appropriate book to youngsters each month until the age of five. The cost is $50.

The initiative mails more than one million books to children in Canada, the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom every 30 days and is set to hit the 100 million mark of total books distributed by early next year.

“I'm really excited about this one,” said Jeanne Smitiuch of Brantford, the project's Ontario director. “I took this role on in 2015 and there's been interest in this area. Brantford has a large program with just under 2,000 kids and so there's a lot of (local) parents calling the Brantford area saying 'we want the program down here'. It's just a matter of finding the connections and the partners.”

Smitiuch said the NCPL and its Friends of the Library are perfect partners to further promote Parton's vision, which is to better prepare each child for their first years of school.

“(Parton's) dad couldn't read or write and that's why she started the program in her hometown, she wanted to give back,” Smitiuch said.

“We get letters all the time from parents about what it means, and in this time of electronics and other distractions, it's so nice to just sit down (with a book). There's an early literacy piece to it, but there's also the bonding and that sort of thing that's crucial for young kids.”

A booklet handed out at the event had various stats pertaining to childhood literacy. It said that 90 per cent of physical brain development occurs in the first three years of life and children who do not receive high-quality experiences while young are 25 per cent more likely to drop out of school.

“My philosophy is, everyone in our community has a seat at the table,” said NCPL CEO Heather King. “It doesn't matter what demographic/profile you come from, our doors are open to everyone at the library.”

Norfolk Library aims to sponsor 100 children in the first year of the program. Anyone interested in donating, serving on the volunteer board or registering a child can contact their local NCPL branch or visit ncpl.ca.

An investment in the program, Smitiuch said, is one for the long-term success of the community.

“You're helping children get better prepared for school, therefore, they do better in school therefore for our community, they're going to be graduating and contributing back to society,” she explained.

Facts and history regarding Parton's Library are posted at imaginationlibrary.com/ca.

jrobinson@postmedia.com