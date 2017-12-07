Police blotter: Assault charge in Waterford

A Norfolk man was charged this week following an altercation in Waterford.

Over the noon hour Tuesday, Norfolk OPP were summoned to an address on Main Street South in connection with an argument that escalated into violence.

An 18-year-old Norfolk man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Tools stolen in Port Rowan

A number of power tools were taken after a trailer in Port Rowan was broken into.

The theft occurred on College Avenue sometime over the weekend.

Missing is a DeWalt drill, a DeWalt hammer drill, a corded Makita hammer drill, a skill saw, a DeWalt reciprocating saw and two DeWalt battery packs.

Anyone with information related to the theft is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand & Norfolk at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Curb-side backpack stolen

A Simcoe resident learned the hard way this week that you turn your back on your valuables at your peril.

The Dean Street resident was moving baggage to the curb around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday in anticipation of the arrival of an airport shuttle.

The victim returned to their vehicle to lock it up. When the victim returned to the curb, a backpack that had been placed with the luggage was gone.

The backpack contained an Apple laptop computer, a large quantity of Canadian currency, and personal and financial information.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Licence plate stolen

A licence plate was stolen near Port Rowan recently.

The theft was brought to the attention of police Tuesday afternoon.

The plate was stolen from a vehicle on South Walsingham Concession Road 4 sometime between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.