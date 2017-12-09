SIMCOE -

There will be a whole lotta strummin’ going on Sunday at First Baptist Church in Simcoe.

Port Dover residents and sisters Dolores Duke and Elizabeth Duckworth will host what is known as a “strum-along,” featuring classic Christmas songs.

The public is invited to bring their guitars, banjos, ukuleles and other instruments for an afternoon of fun, music, and singing. The hour-long event starts at 2 p.m. The church is at 129 Young St.

“I’m hoping people will really enjoy themselves getting into the spirit of Christmas, singing and playing the old carols,” said Duke. “(I hope it can) get people out singing in a church who normally don’t go to church all that often.”

Both Duke and Duckworth hail from the greater Toronto area but enjoyed visiting their grandparents’ farm on Blueline Road, near Port Dover, growing up. The sisters recently moved to the area, bringing with them a new-found love for the ukulele.

“I’ve only been playing for about four years,” said Duke. “I took it up because I wanted to learn a musical instrument and it’s so social. There are lots of ukulele clubs out there and I wanted to be a part of it.”

A few weeks ago, Duke attended a strum-along in Guelph and thought the idea would play well in Norfolk.

“I thought, ‘We should be doing this – this would be a great event for our church’,” she said. “People love it. We don’t sing like we used to and go to community concerts and play instruments together like we did when we were kids. So, people have really latched on to this social activity.”

Admission is free but attendees can bring a donation to the Simcoe Caring Cupboard.

Duke said she and Duckworth have visions of the strum-along becoming an annual event.

For more information contact Duke at 519-909-8352 or Jim Carroll at 519-427-6333.

