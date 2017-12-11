Police blotter: Goat stolen from farm

A six-week-old goat was taken from a barn on Townline Road in Hagersville.

The culprit gained access to the barn and removed the goat from an enclosure in the early morning hours on Nov. 24.

Police say there is no indication that another animal entered the barn and removed the goat.

Haldimand OPP are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haldimand County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Dead cow tied to trailer

The OPP is on the hunt for those responsible for tying a dead cow to a trailer located on a 10th Concession Road, North Walsingham property.

A resident reported the act to Norfolk OPP on Dec. 6. The investigation continues.

Theft from wishing well

The great spectacle of Simcoe's Christmas Panorama River of Lights is not immune to crime.

Someone forcibly opened a donation wishing well in Wellington Park early Friday and removed a quantity of money.

The wishing well has been placed in the park to accept donations for the Panorama light display.

Norfolk OPP are seeking the public's assistance with reporting any suspicious activity or persons within the park.

"Police feel it is imperative that those who commit mischief and thefts know and fully understand that there are consequences for their negative behaviour and that the Norfolk County OPP will hold everyone accountable for these acts. It is important that these offenders understand the impact their negative acts have on their communities,” Norfolk OPP Constable Ed Sanchuk said in a release.

Cottage damaged by fire

A cottage located in Selkirk suffered an estimated $100,000 damage in a recent fire.

On Friday at 8:27 p.m., OPP and Haldimand County Fire Services responded to Melville Lane for a structure fire. Witnesses reported there were no occupants inside and the structure was undergoing renovations. The fire was not suspicious and the blaze was contained that night.

Illegal hunting near Port Dover

Hunters are reminded that it is illegal to discharge a firearm from inside a vehicle or on a road allowance.

Norfolk OPP received a complaint after a hunter was reportedly spotted shooting a gun from a vehicle on the Woodhouse East Quarter Line Road Saturday afternoon.

The complainant reportedly observed a man driving on the East Quarter Line before stopping and taking a shot. The man got out of the vehicle and retrieved something from an adjoining field, at which time he was confronted.

The shooter left the area and was last seen heading north on Highway 6 by way of Lynn Valley Road.

“The Ministry of Natural Resources has been contacted and notified of the incident,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release.

Home-made blade stolen

A home-made grading blade was reportedly stolen near Port Rowan last week.

The seven-foot blade is designed to attach to a tractor and has an estimated value of $2,000.

The theft occurred on the South Walsingham East Quarter Line Road late Thursday or in the early morning hours of Friday.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Break-in on Hastings Drive

A Long Point cottage was broken into recently but nothing appears to have been stolen.

The break-in on Hastings Drive occurred sometime between Nov. 30 and Sunday.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Theft in subdivision

Cash and personal identification were stolen from a vehicle in Simcoe on the weekend.

The theft in the Sihler Woods subdivision at the corner of Argyle Street and Lynnwood Avenue occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Taken was an envelope containing $800 in Canadian currency, a black fanny pack containing a passport and American currency, and a pair of sunglasses.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Medical marijuana stolen from garage

Four medical marijuana plants were stolen during a break-in near Windham Centre last week.

The plants were located in a locked garage at a property on Windham Road 10. The break-in occurred sometime between Dec. 2 and Dec. 4.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Booze stolen from shed

An undisclosed quantity of alcohol was stolen during a break-in in Delhi on the weekend.

The alcohol was removed from a garage on James Street in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.